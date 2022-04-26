Financial assistance applications for March 30th storms now open

Those impacted by severe storms and tornadoes on March 30 can now apply for disaster assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark — It’s been nearly a month since an EF-3 tornado tore through Springdale.

Tuesday, April 26, was the first day those impacted could apply for financial assistance.

The Small Business Administration along with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management will help people go through the process to apply for financial assistance.

If you would like to apply for assistance in person, you can go to the Springdale Parks and Rec. Center April 26 to May 7, Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kristy Miller and Charlotte Fawcett live in the Woodridge Mobile Home Park in Springdale, an area badly damaged during March 30th’s storms and tornadoes. They arrived at the Springdale Parks and Rec. Center because they have been waiting on financial assistance for weeks. However, they say applying was a seamless process

“I think it went very well I mean I filled out the application and the papers and just waiting to see you know what happens from there.”

ADEM says homeowners whose primary residence was damaged are eligible for up to $200,000 over what insurance will pay. You can also qualify if you have an uninsured loss. When applying you, must apply through the SBA for assistance.

If you do plan on applying for assistance, you’ll need to bring some documents with you. Such as proof of ownership. If you rent, renters are encouraged to bring proof of their lease or a utility bill. It’s also important that you bring any insurance information with you.

Miller is glad that help has arrived for people impacted by the storms. However, she’s frustrated it took so long.

“To me, it’s disappointing, extremely disappointing, “Miller said in dismay. “I get it, it’s government, it’s a process. And it’s still not right.”

“These are still people they contribute to our society they contribute to the economic status of this region,” said Miller. Continuing to say, “still have families that are able to come home, and they call that park their home.”

After you apply, the SBA says they should receive an answer if they qualify within the next two to four weeks.

If you can’t attend in person, ADEM encourages people to apply through their call center at 1-888-683-2336. This help is for anyone in Washington, Benton, Crawford, and Madison Counties. as well as Adair County in Oklahoma.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.