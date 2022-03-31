Families clean up tornado damage in Springdale neighborhood

Homeowner reflects on the first two days since losing home in the tornado as neighbors move forward.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — For the second night, many families in one Springdale neighborhood won’t be sleeping in their own beds after the tornado badly damaged their homes. For now, all they can do is pick up the pieces and take things one day at a time.



The buzz of chainsaws fills the air on Fairway Circle as the remnants of people’s lives can be found scattered around the neighborhood. Roofs ripped off, windows shattered and it all happened in an instant.

“You can’t prepare for stuff like this. There’s no way to prepare for this,” said homeowner Joseph Webb.



Joseph Webb and his wife Stefanie had just finished a yearlong remodel when the storm hit, causing major damage. Their garage is gone and the door was tossed across the lawn.



“Feel hollow, to be honest with you. Breathing’s kind of odd. I mean, you want to be positive and think, we’ll move forward from here but it’s going to be another long year, a year at least,” Webb said.



At this point, Webb doesn’t know if his home can be saved but in the midst of tragedy, neighbors are stepping up.



“Everybody reached out, serving coffee, snacks, whatever it takes to keep you going on this. But it’s been a rough two days here, for sure,” Webb said.



In the days and weeks to come, cleanup efforts will continue, bringing the community together in its time of need.

“Initially you know you think this is terrible, this is terrible, and it is for those affected and we continue to pray for the two people that are in the hospital. But it’s a miracle that we’ve got two people in the hospital with the devastation we’ve seen here. But at the same time. it’s so encouraging to see people want to come out and help so much, you know. Hey, we live in a great place, we really do,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.



Hundreds of volunteers and restoration crews are hard at work, helping friends and strangers clear debris and get back inside their homes.



“We’re just asking you to set it out by the road. We’re asking that the debris be cut to four-foot lengths and everyone that’s going through our volunteer process knows that. But just stack it out by the street, call Public Works and then they will come by and pick it up. They will run - they’re going be running trucks for the next few weeks every day and they’re not running a particular route they’re just going where they know there’s piles of debris and they’ll take care of it,” Sprouse said.

“Just being safe. That’s the name of the game right now, is just be safe, take care of yourself, your own and look out for those around you that look like they need help,” Webb said.



For Webb, the shock of what happened won’t soon wear off but he says he’ll keep on fighting.



“You can’t be in charge of things like this but they don’t give you a game plan for when it does happen, you know? You’re winging it,” Webb said.



Webb says the next step is working to find more permanent housing for his family and continue the cleanup process.



If you’re interested in volunteering, the mayor says you can call or show up at the Springdale Rec Center at 1906 Cambridge Street to sign up.



For those needing debris removed, residents can call Springdale Public Works at (479) 756-7712 for pick up and make sure everything is cut down to four-foot pieces.



More information about resources available is posted on the City of Springdale’s Facebook page.

