Community steps up to help those impacted by Springdale tornado

The Springdale Chamber of Commerce along with other businesses are stepping up to help those in need after the recent tornado.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says he's been in communication with Mayor Sprouse about the storms and the damage left behind. He released the following statement on Facebook:

"I’ve communicated with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and Mayor Sprouse of Springdale about the storms passing through the state. While some of the school buildings in Springdale were damaged, no students were inside, and no deaths have been reported. Search and rescue teams have been deployed, as there are significant damages and injuries. Continue to monitor the weather throughout the state as this storm system moves through. Make sure you have a safe location in the event additional severe weather impacts your area."

Tyson Foods says it is assessing the needs of the community to best support those impacted by this morning's storms.

"Springdale is home to Tyson Foods and we are actively working to assess the needs of the community so we can best support those impacted by this morning’s storms. We’re collaborating with local officials and non-profit organizations so we can direct our resources – product donations, financial assistance, and volunteer efforts— where they are needed most. We’re grateful for local first responders and the critical role they have played in helping the Springdale community during this difficult time."

The Jones Center in Springdale opened its doors to those impacted by the storms, offering hot coffee, bottled water and shelter.

The Springdale Chamber of Commerce released the following statement:

"As our community begins the process of restoration after last night's storm, I wanted to update our members on how the Chamber is partnering to assist.



Our staff is currently reaching out to businesses potentially in the storm's path to identify any needs we can assist with. If you are aware of a Springdale business damaged by the storm, please contact the Chamber at 479-872-2222 .



Our office is also fielding calls from our partners in the community to compile a list of organizations providing personal assistance. If you are aware of businesses or organizations providing personal assistance, please let the Chamber know by calling 479-872-2222 ."



At the present time, we are aware of these assistance providers:

The Jones Center is providing water, coffee and doughnuts to residents in need.

is providing water, coffee and doughnuts to residents in need. The Springdale School District's Tree House Pantry (802 W. Allen) will be providing food bags to affected families now through the end of the week during the hours of 8 a.m.- 4 p.m . Families can also call the Springdale School District's HelpLine at ( 479)-409-5031 to speak with a counselor or social worker.

(802 W. Allen) will be providing food bags to affected families now through the end of the week during the hours of . Families can also call the Springdale School District's HelpLine at ( to speak with a counselor or social worker. Cross Church's Compassion Center and Feed the 479 (3157 W. Sunset) is open for residents with food or clothing needs; Phone: ( 479)-717-5662

(3157 W. Sunset) is open for residents with food or clothing needs; Phone: ( First United Methodist Church ( 206 W. Johnson Ave. ) and its Bread of Life mission is providing assistance to impacted residents. Call ( 479)-751-4610 or email wbohn@firstchurchspringdale.org for more information. The church will be hosting a Community Supper tonight at its main campus for impacted residents from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m .

( ) and its Bread of Life mission is providing assistance to impacted residents. Call ( or email for more information. The church will be hosting a Community Supper tonight at its main campus for impacted residents . American Red Cross is set up and ready to help anyone in need of assistance. A shelter is set up at Journey Church NWA, 181 South Mantegani Road, Springdale, AR 72762. Items to bring include clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation online.

is set up and ready to help anyone in need of assistance. A shelter is set up at Journey Church NWA, 181 South Mantegani Road, Springdale, AR 72762. Items to bring include clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation online. Several hotels are offering free room nights to anyone impacted by the storm. Contact these hotels directly for details: Days Inn (479)-444-9800 and Super 8 (479)-521-8866.

(479)-444-9800 and (479)-521-8866. Arisa Health/Ozark Guidance (479)-750-2020 is offering free counseling for storm victims.

(479)-750-2020 is offering free counseling for storm victims. The Springdale Public Library is offering free use of computers and WiFi (Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m.-8 p.m; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m);

Please feel free to call the Chamber of Commerce office at ( 479)-872-2222 with any news of need or of assistance being provided.

The students of Har-Ber High School East compiled a list of resources, in both English and Spanish, that the Springdale School District shared on Facebook.

Thank you to the students of the Har-Ber High School EAST program for compiling this list of community resources in...

The Punjabi Kitchen in Springdale is also offering families impacted by the storms a free meal and resources.

Any families impacted by storms, feel very welcomed to stop by and have a meal on us. And also any families needing...

