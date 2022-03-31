Avoiding Scams Following Severe Storms | Better Business Bureau Tips

5NEWS Anchor with Cara Carlin with the Better Business Bureau about how to avoid scams following severe weather.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While many people seek to help during times of disaster, unfortunately, there is also an increased risk for scams and fraud. Following are some of the most common scams victims of a natural disaster could encounter:

Price Gouging - People often find that the cost of high-demand items skyrockets during times of emergencies such as storm damage.

Government Imposter Scams - Impostor scams come in all shapes and sizes with the same intent - to trick you out of your money and/or personal information.

Charity Scams - After a disaster or very public tragedy, people want to help in any way possible, and that often means contributing to fundraisers to help the survivors and the families of the victims.

Storm Chasing Contractors - Natural disasters like storms, tornadoes, and wildfires often bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized.

