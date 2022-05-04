Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson addresses Springdale tornado and rise in crime

The governor held his weekly press conference to discuss the Springdale tornado damage, increase in crime and COVID-19 booster shots.

ARKANSAS, USA — During his live press conference, Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed what is next for victims of the Springdale tornado and discussed the recent statewide spike in crime.

Springdale Tornado

As people are cleaning the damage to their homes, some are beginning to think long-term and are hoping for federal or state help.

Gov. Hutchinson says he's been in contact with those assessing the damage they've uncovered from the EF-3 tornado that tore through Springdale.

“I’ve spoken with the mayor, I’ve talked to others are there, as well about the recovery efforts and how we can be of assistance,” Gov. Hutchinson said “Director Gary, my Director of ADEM is available as long, as well as the local emergency manager and officials.”

On Monday, April 4, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, the Red Cross, Washington County Emergency Management, and The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) met to share information on the extent of the damage and how to provide relief to those impacted.

ADEM will file that damage assessment report by early next week.

The hope is to get federal FEMA assistance for those devastated by this weather event. If not, they’re hoping for state assistance.

Governor Hutchinson expressed his sympathy for those impacted by the tornado.

“I grew up in Springdale and so I care a lot about the Springdale community,” said Gov. Hutchinson. "As needed I will be there in the community and my heart goes out to the community and grateful for all the volunteers that have come to the assistance and provided help.”

Crime Hike

Gov. Hutchinson is looking to address crime in Arkansas. Hutchinson says nationwide crime is on the rise and Arkansas isn’t exempt from the increase in violence.

The state will now expand the Intensive Supervision Program, which is an alternative for those who violate their parole.

“Supervision of offenders on parole and probation also requires that the state has adequate resources to provide for strict compliance with conditions of supervision,” said Solomon Graves, Cabinet Secretary with the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

This program is under the department of corrections and Governor Hutchinson announced it will consist of $1,910,000 in its first year.

It will focus on high-risk offenders that have a history of violence or gang affiliation, placing them under stricter supervision.

If violations involving guns are found, the violator will go back to prison. However, there is some concern on if this will impact our prisons which are overcrowded.

Governor Hutchinson says this is why they’ve asked for additional prison space, allocating nearly $75 million dollars to a new facility in Calico Rock.

The program expansion will be focused on four counties in central Arkansas. However, it could expand again in the future.

The program expansion will kick off once they hire more parole officers which won’t happen until they get legislative approval.

