Springdale Tornado Relief Drive | How to donate

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale families displaced by last week's tornado need our help.

5NEWS, First National Bank and iHeartRadio have partnered with the Red Cross to host a drive-thru donation event benefiting Springdale families impacted by an EF-3 tornado that ripped through the town.

We encourage community members to stop by the First National Bank on Johnson Mill Boulevard, just off Exit 69 on I-49, to make a monetary donation. All the money raised will go to support Springdale tornado victims and others impacted by spring storms.

The event starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, lasting until 7 p.m.

The entire 5NEWS team will be at the site on Wednesday, including a few special guests.

You can also make a monetary donation online by following this link.

Below is a look at some of the damage from the storm.

