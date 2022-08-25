Reality Check Inc. empowers thousands of students across NWA

ROGERS, Ark. — The Channel 5 parent company TEGNA and its foundation recently awarded four nonprofits a total of $10,000. One of those agencies is Reality Check Inc.



Inside the Crossroads Learning Center in Rogers and in Pea Ridge, Project 469 is operated by Reality Check Inc., a local nonprofit helping thousands of students across Northwest Arkansas.



"We provide a creative venue for young people to kind of figure out what their spark is and be creatively empowered to thrive and find, you know, what it is that they love, that they’re passionate about," said Beth Bryant, Executive Director.



Within this classroom space, the agency works with about 150 "high-risk alternative" students from 6th to 12th grade.



"Each one of us a human being has a need to relate and to have passion for life. And so this room is about both those things," Bryant said.



"And really building a sense of community. Sometimes that gets left behind," said Chad Benbrook, Project 479 Room Manager.



This $3,000 check from the TEGNA Foundation will go toward Project 479 and creating puberty confidence kits for kids in the Springdale School District.



"We’ll be teaching kids how to sew these confidence kits and then we’ll fill them with some fun stuff for those 5th graders to have so it’s students helping students. They’re going to be learning a skill for life but they’re also going to be blessing a young person," Bryant said.



These initiatives are all about fostering growth through creativity.



"The confidence that that builds kind of translates out into the classroom and you see that change happens in them," Bryant said.



"We wouldn’t be able to do it, at least not to this extent, without support and help from the community," Benbrook said.