Attorneys for man beaten during violent arrest speaks out about his physical status and hopes for the future

Attorneys Carrie Jernigan and David Powell announced they will be representing Randall Worcester, the man whose violent arrest by three officers was caught on tape.

MULBERRY, Ark. — Attorneys for Randall Worcester's speak on their hopes for his future and his health.

Two Crawford County Deputies were suspended and a Mulberry Police Officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media.

In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of a man, allegedly using excessive force, at a convenience store in Mulberry, Arkansas on Sunday, Aug. 21. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Randall Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Attorneys Carrie Jernigan and David Powell are representing Randall Worcester. Originally, Worcester was arraigned and given a public defender. Around noon the same day, it was revealed that attorneys Jernigan and Powell would represent him. He was released from jail Monday afternoon.

They say Worcester had multiple scratches on his face and knees and that he complained of pain in his head. They described the right side of his face as purple and swollen.

"He seems to be in good spirits today," said Powell. "Obviously, he's still sore, Believe he's maybe more sore today than he was yesterday. But he indicates that he has faith in the process and we think it's in good hands."

Powell says their interest sparked after seeing the online video of the arrest. The attorneys were horrified this occurred in their backyard but glad that someone was there to capture it.

"I am obviously glad for my client, that someone did pull out there and their camera phones able to capture this," said Powell. "Otherwise, may not ever know what happened to him"

"I think it could have gotten much worse, because I think the brutality was escalating," said Jernigan. "I'm just thankful she stood up for what she believed in."

According to the attorneys, Worcester mentioned it essentially being an attack on the ground for what seemed like a couple of minutes.

"There's just has to be a point where if the ability to subdue once that ends you cannot use excessive force," said Jernigan. "It violates the Fourth Amendment that is to protect us from excessive force against law."

Powell And Jernigan say they believed sheriff Damante is truthful in explaining that the incident was not indicative of what was happening around the country. However, this matter must be taken seriously.