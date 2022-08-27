Demonstrators gather outside Crawford Co. Courthouse in response to violent arrest

A rally is underway at the courthouse in response to an excessive force investigation in Crawford County.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A demonstration on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn in Van Buren is happening Saturday, Aug. 27 afternoon.

Organizers say they are holding the peaceful demonstration to shed light on the excessive force investigation of to Crawford county officers someone mulberry police officer.



Van Buren police have a presence in the area along Main Street in front of businesses and also on the courthouse lawn.

Civil Rights Derek Van Voast began the rally with a speech about police brutality.

"There's no bad apples, we've got a bad orchard," Van Voast said during the rally.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information.

