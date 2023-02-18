Mulberry police officer investigated for violent arrest has now been reinstated

Police Chief Shannon Gregory confirmed that Officer Thell Riddle, who was seen in a video where a violent arrest took place back in August, has been reinstated.

Example video title will go here for this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Mulberry police officer seen in a video where a violent arrest took place back in August, has been reinstated.

Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory confirmed that Officer Thell Riddle is currently back to work after he was placed on administrative leave pending investigation into the arrest.

The video of the violent arrest went viral on Aug. 21. Two Crawford County deputies, Levi White and Zachary King, and Office Riddle were in the video that shows Randal Worcester being kneed and slammed on the ground.

The arrest took place at a convenience store in Mulberry. The three officers were suspended after the video came to light and an investigation was initiated. The Crawford County deputies were fired more than a month after an investigation was launched. The deputies were recently arrested by the FBI after a federal lawsuit.

Click here to read an article on the timeline of the events.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device