Civil Rights activist rallying after Mulberry police video

Derek Van Voast has traveled the country under the Mentorship of Reverend Jesse Jackson. He'll be holding a Rally on Saturday at the Crawford County Courthouse.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Derek Van Voast is a civil right activist from Springdale, Arkansas. He's participated in activism like the Selma March and the Ahmaud Arbery Trials under the mentorship of Reverend Jesse Jackson.

"I'm calling national attention to this. I'm demanding national attention to this. I've made several calls this morning. And I am not leaving the state until we get some answers," said Van Voast. "I'm not coming after police officers. I'm not villainizing them. I'm not blaming you. I am telling you. This is unacceptable behavior from human beings. Period."

Van Voast said he saw the Mulberry police video and was hoping it wasn't in his home state. Of course, it was, and he's now rallying for change with the law enforcement agencies represented by the men involved.

"I've played football for many, many years, you go the University of Arkansas, or you go to NFL see how much they spin on a helmet? Because one concussion? is life-changing," said Van Voast. "I don't know how, by beating people with batons and smashing their heads, I don't know what excuse you're gonna give me to make that okay."

Van Voast explained that under Reverend Jackson's teachings, their belief is non-violence and hopes for the same at the rally.

"I want this demonstration, to be a platform for people to vent people to people to let it out. So it doesn't turn into anger. So it doesn't turn into violence or tearing something up," said Van Voast. "It's tough to say what you can expect. Because the video has gone viral, which means there are so many people around the country that have seen it. But what we hope to expect is some something I mean, unity amongst people standing together to do the right thing."

Van Voast said the rally will be held at the Crawford County Courthouse in downtown Van Buren. It will start at noon on Saturday and is planned to end at 2 p.m., but could go on longer.

