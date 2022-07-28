Man arrested for crime committed by person who stole his identity

Quenterous Harris is working to clear his name after he was wrongfully arrested for a warrant out of Crawford County, a place he has never visited.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Quenterous Harris is working to clear his name after he was wrongfully arrested in Mississippi for a warrant out of Crawford County, a place he has never visited.

"I was leaving Chick-fil-a and I was in handcuffs about 40 minutes later," said Quenterous Harris.

Harris was arrested in Mississippi about a month ago, police told him there was a warrant for his arrest out of Crawford County, a place Harris says he has never visited.

"I sat in the back of the police car while they searched my vehicle and everything. They took me to jail and I sat in holding for a long time," Harris said.

Eventually, police informed Harris they had the wrong man and that he had to wait for the Mississippi authorities to figure it out. Thirty hours later he was released.

According to court documents, Harris' ID was stolen around a year ago and he reported it. The ID ended up in Van Buren, Arkansas when Arkansas State Police (ASP) stopped and arrested a man on drug charges. The man was booked and put into the court system under Harris' name using his ID. He then didn't show up for a court date and as a result, a warrant was issued under Harris' name.

Harris is a traveling technician in the health field. Because of this, he is having trouble finding a job.

"Instantly, I try to dispute it. I am sending an email saying, 'hey, I've never been around heroin or meth. It's humiliating. It's embarrassing,'" said Harris.

Northwest Arkansas Attorney Aaron Cash says there is video of the man accused of stealing Harris' ID. He identified that man as Tobias Trent.

"Some issues that have come up are that that gentleman is 5 foot 7. Mr. Harris is 6 feet tall. They are both Black men. They are both young, but Mr. Harris is about four years older and in my opinion, they don't look anything alike," Cash said.

Cash sent a Freedom of Information Request for the video and investigation file but was denied by the ASP, labeling it an ongoing investigation. He has now filed a lawsuit to obtain the footage and files.

5NEWS contacted ASP to ask about the case and Harris' mission to clear his name but only responded by saying, "any remarks at this time could compromise the case."

Cash says he is waiting for a judge to hear the case while his client says his life has been turned upside down.