Lori Vallow found guilty on all counts following six-week trial

Vallow was charged with murder, conspiracy and theft in connection to the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

BOISE, Idaho — The jury in the trial of Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, has reached a verdict, Ada County court officials announced. The reading, expected at 12:45 p.m., took place shortly before 1 p.m.

Lori Vallow was charged with six crimes related to the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell. She could face up to life in prison, as the death penalty is no longer on the table due to a judge order for late discovery submissions before trial.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Tylee Ryan, she was found guilty.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of JJ Vallow, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of JJ Vallow, she was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For grand theft, she was found guilty.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon, following instructions from Judge Steven Boyce and closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. The jury went home for the night at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and returned to the courthouse to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday. Just before noon, court officials announced the jury had reached a verdict.

In order for Lori Vallow to be found guilty of first-degree murder, the jury needed to determine that she killed, commanded someone to kill and/or encouraged the killing of the victims.

The judge said sentencing would take place at least three months from now.

The trial began April 3 with the selection of 12 jurors and six alternates; the alternates, selected at random, were excused just before the remaining 12 were led into a private room to begin deliberating. The alternates, while allowed to go home, were not allowed to read or consume any material about the case, as they could have been called back to court if another juror had to leave during deliberations.

The prosecution and defense both rested the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9, after prosecutors presented about 60 witnesses over five weeks. The defense cross-examined the prosecution's witnesses, as is typical during a trial, but did not present any witnesses of its own.

