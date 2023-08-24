When will Donald Trump's mugshot be released?

Here's what the Fulton County Sheriff's Office says about the process.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night to be booked and processed on his charges stemming from the Georgia 2020 election RICO case.

This is a preliminary process, and any trial that would get to the heart of the serious charges in the case is still at least months away. Nonetheless, it puts the eyes of the world on Atlanta for the remarkable moment of an arrest of a former U.S. president.

And people, unsurprisingly, want to know about a crucial element of that arrest: When will Trump's mugshot be released?

Here's what we can say.

Barring special circumstances, which are always possible, it would be released tomorrow, Friday August 25, at 4 p.m. - according to the guidelines and process established over the past few days by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for other defendants.

The sheriff's office has noted in emails to news organizations: "Release of booking information to include mugshots will occur daily at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EST) via media advisory."

With Trump arriving at the jail well after 4 p.m. on Thursday night, that would push the expected release of his mugshot to Friday.

So far, the sheriff's office has generally been consistent about following that. Both Wednesday and Thursday, emails went out with multiple mugshots from the co-defendants who turned themselves in that day.

However, the sheriff's office could make an exception.

Rudy Giuliani turned himself in after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, only a short while before the sheriff's office's first email with mugshots went out before 4 p.m.

Nonetheless, they still sent out his mugshot a little while before 5 p.m.

Would they make a similar exception for Trump? It's hard to say. The former president said he would turn himself in at 7:30 p.m. - after the 4 p.m. deadline the sheriff's office has put forth, and far later than Giuliani's arrival a day before.

If they do make an exception, however, 11Alive will publish the mugshot as quickly as it is released.