Southside High School football player positive for COVID-19, practice continues

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Within the first week of team practice, a Southside High School football player in Fort Smith has tested positive for COVID-19. A source familiar with the matter says the player was from a Fort Smith-based American Legion baseball team that had four players test positive for the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced July 31 that football practice could continue beginning Aug. 3. The governor’s guidance allowed AAA-sanctioned football practice to begin Aug. 3 and continue through Aug. 7 with no-contact team drills while wearing helmets. Full practice can begin Monday (Aug. 10). Volleyball practice was also allowed to begin Aug. 3.

During the first week of football practice at Southside High School, Southside athletic trainer Brad Duplantis sent a message to team members and/or their parents stating that a team member had tested positive for COVID-19.