Unique solar power project producing energy in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. — Southland Gin, Delta Farms, Craighead Electric Cooperative and Today’s Power, Inc. have developed the first agricultural energy project in Arkansas combining two different solar technologies (fixed-tilt and single-axis tracking) plus on-site battery energy storage.

The entire project, consisting of three separate systems, is now operating on 14.59 acres of land in Jonesboro transforming how the farming industry gets the power to produce. Designed to provide clean energy for both the Delta Farms and Southland Gin facilities, the system will save on energy costs during the next 20 years.

“This intriguing and innovative project has been under development since the last quarter of 2019, and we are excited to start to generate and harvest energy from the sun,” said Len B. Nall of Southland Gin and Delta Farm. “Directly impacting our farms’ with positive economic development, the completion of these solar facilities is a testament to our sustainability initiatives which help us preserve our most precious resources as farmers: air, land, and water. We’re proud to partner with Today’s Power and Craighead Electric on this innovative project.”