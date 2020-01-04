Some stores like Target, Trader Joe's will be closed on Easter Sunday

Retail employees are working harder than ever, but some will get a break on Easter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At a time when retail workers are working long hours to provide food and goods to customers during the coronavirus pandemic, some retail stores have announced they will be closed on Easter Sunday to give their employees a break and some time with their family.

Trader Joe's announced on its website that stores will be closed Sunday, April 12.

Target will also be closed on the holiday, according to a media spokesperson.

Publix is usually closed on Easter, and has not indicated that will change this year.