Small businesses fall victim to coronavirus in New York shutdown

NEW YORK, USA — The coronavirus delivered a pair of gut punches to Theodore Peck, owner of a coffee shop and bakery in Brooklyn.

When his 8-year-old son came down with symptoms that prompted their doctor to test for COVID-19, they were quarantined together until the results came back negative.

But while he was confined to his home, New York ordered a near-shutdown of all restaurants to fight the virus.