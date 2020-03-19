Small businesses fall victim to coronavirus in New York shutdown

NEW YORK, USA — The coronavirus delivered a pair of gut punches to Theodore Peck, owner of a coffee shop and bakery in Brooklyn.
When his 8-year-old son came down with symptoms that prompted their doctor to test for COVID-19, they were quarantined together until the results came back negative.
But while he was confined to his home, New York ordered a near-shutdown of all restaurants to fight the virus.
Peck had to close down his business and fire all his workers. His business is one of many decimated by the outbreak.