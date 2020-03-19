x
Small businesses fall victim to coronavirus in New York shutdown

New York ordered a near-shutdown of all restaurants to fight the virus.
Credit: AP
Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront coffee shop and bakery due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "I really love my employees and the fact that I didn't get to say goodbye to twenty two of them?," said Peck who was in quarantine pending a negative COVID-19 test. “I wrote them letters and emails and, you know, reached out and have donated. But I mean, there's no recourse for being able to say I was in quarantine. I only had like an hour meeting with my staff and my managers before I knew it was going to happen." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK, USA — The coronavirus delivered a pair of gut punches to Theodore Peck, owner of a coffee shop and bakery in Brooklyn. 

When his 8-year-old son came down with symptoms that prompted their doctor to test for COVID-19, they were quarantined together until the results came back negative. 

But while he was confined to his home, New York ordered a near-shutdown of all restaurants to fight the virus. 

Peck had to close down his business and fire all his workers. His business is one of many decimated by the outbreak. 

