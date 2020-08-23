x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

Silver Alert deactivated for missing elderly woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman out of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been deactivated. 

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman out of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Faye Hathcoat was reported missing by the Muskogee Police Department at Walmart at 1 p.m this afternoon (Aug. 23). 

Faye was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and denim shorts. She suffers from advanced dementia and is in danger of injury or death. Faye drives a silver 2019 Chevrolet with Oklahoma license plate EVH924.

If you have any information about Faye's whereabouts, you are asked to please contact the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 683-8000 or 911 for an emergency.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

RELATED: Car and driver fall 75 feet off bridge near Arkadelphia