Silver Alert deactivated for missing elderly woman

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been deactivated.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman out of Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Faye Hathcoat was reported missing by the Muskogee Police Department at Walmart at 1 p.m this afternoon (Aug. 23).
Faye was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and denim shorts. She suffers from advanced dementia and is in danger of injury or death. Faye drives a silver 2019 Chevrolet with Oklahoma license plate EVH924.
If you have any information about Faye's whereabouts, you are asked to please contact the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 683-8000 or 911 for an emergency.