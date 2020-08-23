Silver Alert deactivated for missing elderly woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman out of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been deactivated.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman out of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Faye Hathcoat was reported missing by the Muskogee Police Department at Walmart at 1 p.m this afternoon (Aug. 23).

Faye was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and denim shorts. She suffers from advanced dementia and is in danger of injury or death. Faye drives a silver 2019 Chevrolet with Oklahoma license plate EVH924.