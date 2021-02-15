Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Oklahoma woman

ALTUS, Oklahoma — The Altus Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old woman.
According to police, Helena Duboy was last seen at the English Village Nursing Home in Altus, Oklahoma around 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13).
She was last seen wearing a long black housecoat with blue jeans and a gray-colored T-shirt.
Police say Duboy is under proven medical/physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.
She is 5'2, weighs 109 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know her whereabouts you're asked to contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.
