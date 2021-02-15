Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Oklahoma woman

According to police, Helena Duboy was last seen at the English Village Nursing Home in Altus around 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13).

ALTUS, Oklahoma — The Altus Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old woman.

According to police, Helena Duboy was last seen at the English Village Nursing Home in Altus, Oklahoma around 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13).

She was last seen wearing a long black housecoat with blue jeans and a gray-colored T-shirt.

Police say Duboy is under proven medical/physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

She is 5'2, weighs 109 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.