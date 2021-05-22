x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

Silver Alert deactivated for missing 78-year-old woman

UPDATE: Nina Gateley Fisher has been located.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — UPDATE: Nina Gateley Fisher has been located.

A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Nina Gateley Fisher.

Fisher went missing this morning (May 22) at 8:30 a.m. in Pope County.

Fisher is a white female with short gray hair, and brown eyes. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 160 lbs.

She was last known to be at 48 Cagle Rock Circle.

Fisher may be driving a Silver 2007 Honda Accord displaying 211XUM. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff's Department at (479) 968-0911.

The POPE COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT has requested activation of a Silver Alert. Point of contact for additional...

Posted by Pope County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Related Articles