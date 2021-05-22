Silver Alert deactivated for missing 78-year-old woman

UPDATE: Nina Gateley Fisher has been located.

A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Nina Gateley Fisher.

Fisher went missing this morning (May 22) at 8:30 a.m. in Pope County.

Fisher is a white female with short gray hair, and brown eyes. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 160 lbs.

She was last known to be at 48 Cagle Rock Circle.

Fisher may be driving a Silver 2007 Honda Accord displaying 211XUM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff's Department at (479) 968-0911.