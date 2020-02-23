Sherwood police looking for missing, possibly endangered 13-year-old

Sherwood police are looking for Kylie Dickerson who was last seen on Holly Drive at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb 21.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police are looking for Kylie Dickerson who was last seen on Holly Drive at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb 21.

Kylie was reported missing by a family member and is described as last wearing a dark gray/black hoodie and black slip-on shoes.

She is a white female, 5"5' tall weighing 100 pounds with short brown hair.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about Kylie or who may have seen her since Friday night, to contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.