Sherwood 13-year-old girl found

UPDATE: Kylie Dickerson has been found.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — UPDATE: Kylie Dickerson has been found.

---------

Sherwood police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was reported missing and might be endangered.

According to police, Kylie Dickerson was last seen on Holly Drive at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb 21.

Kylie was reported missing by a family member and was last seen wearing a dark gray or black hoodie and black slip-on shoes.

She is a white female, 5'5" tall weighing 100 pounds with short brown hair.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about Kylie or who may have seen her since Friday night, to contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.