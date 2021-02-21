x
Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say someone walked into a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans and fatally shot two people.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says customers and staff at the store then opened fire on the shooter both inside and outside the building. The shooter also died. 

Lopinto says two other people were shot and wounded and have been taken to an area hospital. They are in stable condition.

The shooting happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie at around 2:50 p.m. Guns and ammunition are sold at the store, and there's also a shooting range there.

Credit: AP
Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

