Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say someone walked into a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans and fatally shot two people.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says customers and staff at the store then opened fire on the shooter both inside and outside the building. The shooter also died.

Lopinto says two other people were shot and wounded and have been taken to an area hospital. They are in stable condition.