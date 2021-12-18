Sheep Dog Impact Assistance helping with tornado relief efforts in Kentucky

Volunteers have cleared 72 trees and more than a ton of debris.

ROGERS, Ark. — Volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) based in Rogers are helping with relief efforts in Kentucky.

They shared photos on Facebook with an update saying the 48 volunteers have cleared 72 trees and more than a ton of debris.

The volunteers have also distributed nearly 400 meals to the victims displaced by the tornado outbreak.

SDIA says local Emergency Management authorities singled out the SDIA Team and has relied on them to clear roads and search fields of downed trees and debris so Search & Rescue teams could get into areas to rescue or recover missing residents.

SDIA says they need financial support to continue with these efforts.

"Our Disaster Response Teams desperately need your financial support so the current team can keep running the chainsaws and clearing trees & debris, and our second wave (deploying after the first of the year) can continue this important work."