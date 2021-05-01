Seven sites added to historic preservation program

The Arkansas Historic Preservation (AHPP) updated its listings from the National Park Service regarding the National Register of Historic Places.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Historic Preservation (AHPP) updated its listings from the National Park Service regarding the National Register of Historic Places.

New listings for the state include:

U.S. 65 Expressway Pedestrian Bridge, Jefferson County

Lawrence A. Davis, Sr., Student Union, Jefferson County

Dr. Alfred A. and Adele Berger, House, Phillips County

Helena World Building, Phillips County

Helena Aero Tech Hangars, Phillips County

K.C. Baking Powder Building, Pulaski County

Jewish Cemetery, Sebastian County