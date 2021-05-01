x
Seven sites added to historic preservation program

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Historic Preservation (AHPP) updated its listings from the National Park Service regarding the National Register of Historic Places.

New listings for the state include:

  • U.S. 65 Expressway Pedestrian Bridge, Jefferson County
  • Lawrence A. Davis, Sr., Student Union, Jefferson County
  • Dr. Alfred A. and Adele Berger, House, Phillips County
  • Helena World Building, Phillips County
  • Helena Aero Tech Hangars, Phillips County
  • K.C. Baking Powder Building, Pulaski County
  • Jewish Cemetery, Sebastian County

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

