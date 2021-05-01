Seven sites added to historic preservation program

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Historic Preservation (AHPP) updated its listings from the National Park Service regarding the National Register of Historic Places.
New listings for the state include:
- U.S. 65 Expressway Pedestrian Bridge, Jefferson County
- Lawrence A. Davis, Sr., Student Union, Jefferson County
- Dr. Alfred A. and Adele Berger, House, Phillips County
- Helena World Building, Phillips County
- Helena Aero Tech Hangars, Phillips County
- K.C. Baking Powder Building, Pulaski County
- Jewish Cemetery, Sebastian County
