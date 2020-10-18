Sen. Tom Cotton discusses judicial selection process, COVID-19 relief options

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., expects the next time Democrats hold the White House and the U.S. Senate they will waste little time confirming judicial appointments that may exist.
“If you have a circumstance in the future with a Republican president and a Democratic Senate, then I suspect the Democratic Senate won’t confirm anywhere near 200 judges. And if there’s a Democratic president and Democratic Senate one day in the future, then I suspect they’ll confirm more of those judges,” Cotton said, in defense of the GOP-led Senate holding up scores of judicial appointments during the Obama administration, but pushing them through during the Trump presidency.
When asked if it was good government to not work across party lines with judicial nominees, Cotton said today’s polarized environment is an outcome of decades of court activism.
