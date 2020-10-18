Sen. Tom Cotton discusses judicial selection process, COVID-19 relief options

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., expects the next time Democrats hold the White House and the U.S. Senate they will waste little time confirming judicial appointments that may exist.

“If you have a circumstance in the future with a Republican president and a Democratic Senate, then I suspect the Democratic Senate won’t confirm anywhere near 200 judges. And if there’s a Democratic president and Democratic Senate one day in the future, then I suspect they’ll confirm more of those judges,” Cotton said, in defense of the GOP-led Senate holding up scores of judicial appointments during the Obama administration, but pushing them through during the Trump presidency.