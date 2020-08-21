Sen. Hendren: Hate crimes could be considered in special session

A hate crimes bill could be considered in a special session if enough support exists.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A hate crimes bill revealed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and legislative leaders Aug. 20 could be considered in a special session if enough support exists, Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, said Friday (Aug. 21). If not, it will be introduced the first day of next year’s regular session.

Hendren made the comments during a Zoom meeting of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. He had slipped out of a meeting of the Arkansas Senate Republican Caucus.

Hendren is sponsoring a bill creating a sentencing enhancement for crimes committed “due to a victim’s race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, homelessness, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex, disability, or service in the United States Armed Forces.”