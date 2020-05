The truck was carrying a load of plywood, that's now scattered in the ditch.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A semi flipped over in Fayetteville this morning (May 8).

It happened at Garland Avenue and Drake St. at around 8:30 a.m.

This is right over the interstate from Sam's Club.

The plywood load shifted while the driver was turning, which caused the flip.