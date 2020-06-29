SCOTUS Defends DACA Program, Helping Arkansans

On June 18th, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of the DACA Program.

The decision comes after President Trump's administration made an attempt to terminate the program this year. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was signed as an executive order by former President Barrack Obama back in 2012.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled to block a challenge from the Trump Administration looking to end the DACA program. One Arkansan says this program has made a huge impact on her life.

“My anxiety was just like up here,” said Mayra Esquivel, a paralegal for Arkansas Immigrant Defense.

For Mayra Esquivel DACA or "Deferred Action For Childhood", arrivals have been instrumental in her life.

She came to the United States at the age of three. When President Obama signed the Executive Order for DACA, she applied a month later.

Esquivel is now 29 and a paralegal at a nonprofit law firm. Because she does not have a social security number, she is awarded an individual taxpayer identification number, which is a way for her to pay taxes.

“So we do pay taxes. We pay sales tax, we pay state tax, we go into our taxes at the end of the year just like anybody else,” said Esquivel.

10 days ago, the Supreme Court ruled to keep the DACA program.

The Trump Administration had worked to terminate it, but the court said there was no legal explanation for the administration position.

The founder and lead attorney at Arkansas Immigrant defense Stephen Coger say even with that move, the program is still on shaky ground.

“The election in November will decide the fate of darker and darker holders for sure,” said Coger.

Cogar has spent his legal career working with people seeking immigration assistance. He says most people want a place in America where they can give back.

“These are extremely intelligent and contributory young folks that would actually be in our best interest to welcome and to lift up with a lawful permanent resident status,” said Coger.

Esquivel says she wishes her status in America was not used for political gain.