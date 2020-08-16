Scooter theft caught on camera in Fort Smith

The owner says he used to communte in the scooter. He says its a silver SYM 200 CC.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Another theft was caught on camera in Fort Smith. A couple noticed a scooter missing from their back yard.

When they checked the camera, they watched a man hop on and take off. At 3 a.m. in the morning, hardly a sound outside, a man with a cigar in his mouth, gets on a scooter, and takes off.

The scooter's owner, Brandon Bartolomeo says his girlfriend noticed that something wasn't right in their backyard.

“The cat usually sits on it and I think she was looking for him and realized it was gone,” said Brandon.

Brandon says its a silver SYM 200 CC. It has a cat vinyl printout on the front. He says he used to commute with that scooter.

“I leave the car here and take that to work and I always parked it in the backyard just because of thieves but some people have been living in this neighborhood for years and they say recently the crime has gotten much worse."

"When I first moved in eight years ago, I could leave my bike unlocked and not worry about it,” said Philip Chase

Chase says other neighbors including himself have had things stolen from the yards and front porches before. He doesn't think its a coincidence.