Closings begin to roll in as ice covers Arkansas roads

ARDOT is reporting ice covered interstates and county roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning.

To see a complete list of area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 31, click here.

On Monday, The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported roads in Benton County are completely ice covered. In Washington County, ARDOT reports both ice covered roads and ice patches on parts of the county highways.

ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here.

Temperatures may warm just enough Wednesday and Thursday to give us mostly cold rain. The best chances for rain or a mix Wednesday night and Thursday are near and south of the River Valley.

Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31.

"On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said. To learn more about the state of emergency, click here.

