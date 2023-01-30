School closings and road conditions for Monday, January 30th

ARDOT is reporting ice covered interstates and county roads across parts of 5COUNTRY.

Example video title will go here for this video

Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning.

As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting, that roads in Benton County are completely ice covered. In Washington County, ARDOT reports both ice covered roads and ice patches on parts of the county highways.

It’s ICY this morning mainly in NWA. Parts of RV and Ouachitas may have a few slick spots. Posted by Meteorologist Zac Scott on Monday, January 30, 2023

The Bentonville School District has closed for Monday, January 30th posting on social media just after 3:00 a.m. saying students and staff can enjoy a snow day due to icy roads in the district.

Roads are already icy across our area. Students and staff will enjoy a snow day on January 30 because of the current conditions. District offices will be closed. Stay safe today! #whereexcellencelives Posted by Bentonville Schools on Monday, January 30, 2023