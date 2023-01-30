School closings and road conditions for Monday, January 30th

Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning.
As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting, that roads in Benton County are completely ice covered. In Washington County, ARDOT reports both ice covered roads and ice patches on parts of the county highways.
The Bentonville School District has closed for Monday, January 30th posting on social media just after 3:00 a.m. saying students and staff can enjoy a snow day due to icy roads in the district.
To see a complete list of area school closings, click here.