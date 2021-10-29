School bus accident on I-49 in Benton County now cleared

UPDATE: The school bus has moved and the scene is now cleared.

According to IDrive Arkansas, there has been a school bus accident on I-49 in Benton County.

The school bus is on the shoulder with flashers on.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), there does not appear to be any injuries and they are unloading kids from the bus.

Arkansas State Police are on scene and there is no word yet on what may have caused the accident.