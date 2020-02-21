x
7 injured after Arkansas school bus collides with trailer

Authorities say several people were injured after a school bus collided with a commercial trailer Friday morning in eastern Arkansas.
BONO, Ark. — BONO, Ark. (KAIT-TV) — Authorities say several people were injured after a school bus collided with a commercial trailer Friday morning in eastern Arkansas. 

Lawrence County School District Superintendent Terry Belcher tells Jonesboro TV station KAIT that 19 people were on the bus at the time of the collision Friday morning near Bono.

 Belcher says seven people were injured and taken to the hospital with neck, back and knee injuries. 

Belcher says the bus was headed to Jonesboro High School for a vocational class. 