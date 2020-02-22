Man arrested in 2017 murder of local woman

Raymond Gomez, 19, was arrested in Texas on Friday for the murder of 34-year-old Sarah Nicholson in Bonita Springs, Florida.

LUBBOCK, Tex. -- Law enforcement agencies in Lubbock, Texas, Friday (Feb. 21) afternoon arrested 19-year-old Raymond Gomez for the 2017 murder of 34-year-old Sarah Nicholson.

Nicholson was raised in Fort Smith, before moving to Bonita Springs, Florida, with her husband. According to Florida police, Nicholson was murdered after surprising thieves in her home during a robbery.

Police were called to her Florida home after neighbors reported a fire. Firefighters responded, finding Nicholson's body inside.

No arrests were made until 2018, when 22-year-old Christian Dilan was arrested in connection to the incident and charged with burglary, robbery, and accomplice after the fact to second-degree murder.

Just last week, a warrant was issued for Gomez's arrest on a second-degree murder charge. He was also added to the local top 10 most-wanted list.