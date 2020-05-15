x
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and husband, Bryan, launching nonprofit to help struggling businesses

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders, are launching a new nonprofit,Arkansas 30 Day Fund.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders, are launching a new nonprofit – Arkansas 30 Day Fund – to help struggling state businesses bridge a financial gap while waiting on assistance to work through the red tape of government relief programs.

The fund, modeled off a similar nonprofit in Virginia, would provide small forgivable loans to Arkansas-based small businesses with three to 30 employees. Eligible businesses must be in operation for more than one year and owned by Arkansans.

Huckabee Sanders tells Talk Business & Politics that forgivable loans of up to $3,000 will be offered to help with payroll, healthcare, or other short-term needs due to federal programs being backlogged with requests. The goal is to help preserve jobs in the short-run while waiting for applications to clear the red tape of federal funding.

