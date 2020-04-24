Sam's Club donates $1 million to support small businesses

Sam's Club announced a $1 million donation to the Local Initiatives Support ( LISC ) Corporation in efforts to support small businesses. This includes support for the LISC Rapid Relief and Resiliency Fund which assists small business owners impacted by the pandemic with emergency assistance.

Sam's club invites people to join their support in helping small businesses by going on their website and donating directly to the LISC Rapid Relief and Resiliency Fund. This would allow small business owners access to additional resources.

"Our members are at the heart of everything that we do because of everything they do – and that’s especially true for our small business members who serve communities across America. Unfortunately, many small business owners are in duress due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, over 90% of small businesses have been negatively impacted." said Tony Rogers, Senior Vice President, and Chief Member Officer.