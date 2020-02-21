For rural Arkansas hospitals, healthcare is ‘shaky’

Rural Arkansas hospitals have fared better than those in surrounding states because of the state’s expansion of the Medicaid population

That’s according to directors of two health policy organizations: Dr. Joe Thompson, director of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement; and Ray Hanley, president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care. Thompson foresees a nationwide crisis in rural healthcare financing occurring in the next five to 10 years, as Americans continue migrating from rural to urban areas. When that crisis occurs, 70 U.S. senators representing 35 states will have to respond.

Hanley said rural hospitals’ current financial state is “very shaky. I think a lot of those are hanging on by their fingernails.” The situation could lead to purchases by better-financed larger systems or to management partnership agreements. Thompson foresees more of the latter.