Runners in Arkansas go extra mile to honor Sydney Sutherland with #FinishSydneysRun

The new social media hashtag “Finish Sydney's Run" is everywhere, with runners going the extra mile to honor Sutherland who was an active runner.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark — Runners in Arkansas are keeping Sydney Sutherland's memory alive, by doing what she loved to do.

Sutherland went on a run last week and was found dead two days later in Jackson County, Arkansas.

The new social media hashtag “Finish Sydney's Run" is everywhere, with runners going the extra mile to honor Sutherland who was an active runner.

Danielle Wright said she grew up with Sydney and she is tagging others in her running posts with hopes of spreading some positivity.

"Her spirit is just soaring,” Wright said, “through every run, through every Facebook share — her story is being told and people are wanting to know who is Sydney."