Rogers Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce partners with U.S. Chamber of Commerce

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its partnership with the U.S Chamber of Commerce. The partnership is a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.

The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce will be joining the U.S Chamber of Commerce's national town hall event which will take place on June 25th.

During the event, business and community leaders will be discussing actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform. The Rogers Lowell Area Chamber of commerce will host future local and industry dialogues to further the discussion. They released the following statement:

"The Vision of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce is to be the center of world-class business, welcoming communities, and opportunities for all. This Vision inspires the mission work we do which includes championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives that are sources of both competitive advantage for business and sustainable success for the future of our community. As our nation undertakes a necessary conversation about systematic racism, we will listen thoughtfully and lead solutions locally to help ensure the Black community and other people of color have greater opportunities to succeed. To realize our Vision, we must work together to remove barriers that have been present for far too long and have prevented fair treatment, access, opportunity, and advancement."

Raymond Burns, President / CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce said,

"The protests that we are witnessing are a rejection of racial inequality and discrimination that still characterizes life in our country for the Black community and other people of color. The tragedy of George Floyd's death is appalling and a clear sign that racism of any kind must end now. Many in our community are hurting, and the pain and grief that the Black community is feeling is unacceptable. Individuals have the right to equality, opportunity, and the right to not only feel safe but to be safe."

"The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable and there's overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities, and employees," said U.S Chamber President Suzanne Clark. "We are proud to partner with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce on this initiative and work together to develop a robust plan of action."

The work of this national initiative will build on the mission work already undertaken by the Rogers Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. Burns said,