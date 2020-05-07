Rogers Heritage High School announces virtual graduation ceremony

Rogers Heritage High School announces it will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on July 9, and released on July 14.

Graduates and families will have the opportunity to take a picture inside with the diploma being presented to graduates.

The virtual ceremony will include senior speeches, remarks from Principal Jim Davis, Superintendent Marlin Berry, School Board President Nathan Gairhan, and the presentation of diplomas for each graduate with a picture and recognition of achievement.

Two options will be available for the presentation of diplomas to the Class of 2020.

Students can pick up their diploma from the high school office

Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday (July 6).

2. Students and families can participate in a drive-through presentation with an opportunity to take pictures with the diploma being presented to the student. Students are encouraged to wear their cap, gown, and cords, and vehicles to be decorated to help celebrate.

The following schedule has been created to accommodate all families.

Thursday, July 9th

9 a.m. Students with last names start with A-B

11 a.m. Students with last names starting with C-F

1 p.m. Students with last names starting with G-J

3 p.m. Students with last names starting with K-N

5 p.m. Students with last names starting with O-S

7 p.m. Students with last names starting with T-Z