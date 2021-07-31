Rogers firefighter arrested for a drive-by shooting

At the time both, his son and son's mother were inside the home.

ROGERS, Ark. – A rogers firefighter was arrested on Thursday, following an incident back in November 2020.



Travis Harp shot into the home of his girlfriend and son while driving past. In the police report, Harp mentioned wanting to do “drive-by”. At the time she said she didn’t understand that Travis meant shooting into the home while people were inside.

Harp’s then-girlfriend stated that the couple had an argument moments before the incident. The report also mentions that Harp is treated at the VA Hospital for PTSD.

According to the police report, Travis was intoxicated at the time of the event.

The case was closed but was reactivated on July 26th just days before Harp was arrested and taken into Benton County Jail.

The 33-year-old man is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and terroristic act.

