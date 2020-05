The Rogers Fire Department responded to a house fire this morning (May 10).

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department responded to a house fire this morning (May 10).

The house fire was near West Cobbler Place and South Pack Lane in Rogers and happened around 2 a.m.

The Rogers Fire Department Chief said the fire was due to an electrical issue.

