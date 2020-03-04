x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Rogers Business offers to help feed food-insecure families during coronavirus pandemic

A local downtown Rogers business who is temporarily closed due to the impact by coronavirus has decided to step up to help feed families.
Credit: Facebook

ROGERS, Ark. — A local downtown Rogers business who is temporarily closed due to its impact by coronavirus has decided to step up to help feed families who rely on free and reduced meals.

City Pump was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in early March. Despite this, the owner, Ashley Keesling, has organized a food drive to assist families in need.

Keesling and a small team of volunteers are gathering donations, shopping and assembling food to deliver to families in need. So far, they have delivered more than 1,300 meals in the past few weeks. Keesling is willing to continue the project as long as possible. 

The project is relying on donations of food, money, and social media shares.

If you wish to donate, donations can be dropped off at Java Dudes Coffee Company, located at 718 N 2nd St. Suite 104 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A list of needs is provided on the City Pump Facebook page.

The drive up and pick up location will be held at 718 North 2nd St. Suite 101, Rogers Arkansas South of Ozark Axe House. It will be today (Apr. 3) from 1-5 p.m. The only requirement is to bring a family photo. 