Rogers Business offers to help feed food-insecure families during coronavirus pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. — A local downtown Rogers business who is temporarily closed due to its impact by coronavirus has decided to step up to help feed families who rely on free and reduced meals.

City Pump was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in early March. Despite this, the owner, Ashley Keesling, has organized a food drive to assist families in need.

Keesling and a small team of volunteers are gathering donations, shopping and assembling food to deliver to families in need. So far, they have delivered more than 1,300 meals in the past few weeks. Keesling is willing to continue the project as long as possible.

The project is relying on donations of food, money, and social media shares.

If you wish to donate, donations can be dropped off at Java Dudes Coffee Company, located at 718 N 2nd St. Suite 104 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A list of needs is provided on the City Pump Facebook page.