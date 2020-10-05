Restaurant industry divided on re-opening, casinos eager to implement new protocols

Appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Hurst said the state’s three casinos have outlined new protocols to keep gamblers safe as Arkansas eases restrictions on businesses in the wake of COVID-19.

“[T]he owners of the casinos and their top-level staff have been working for weeks on a protocol that they can put in place that will protect their customers and their staff as well, and it’s a very in-depth protocol, very intensive. And so, that will be coupled with the Department of Health’s directives, a guidance document that is broader,” she said. “I think, with the limited capacity, the measures that they’re going to take to sanitize, I think it will be a safe way to move forward.”