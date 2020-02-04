Residents snitch on businesses and neighbors amid shutdowns

Snitches are emerging as cities and states work to enforce directives aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

OAK PARK, Ill. — Residents are snitching on businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They're phoning police and municipal hotlines, complaining to elected officials and shaming scofflaws on social media.

And police are issuing citations and sometimes arresting businesses and individuals who violate orders issued by government officials trying to slow the rate of infections that are overwhelming many hospitals.