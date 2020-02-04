x
Residents call out businesses and neighbors amid shutdowns

Residents are calling out businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 19, 2020, file photo, people look out from their balcony in Madrid, Spain. Citizens are snitching on businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic. Police in Spain, sometimes aided by videos and photos posted online by zealous citizens, or “balcony police”, have arrested nearly 2,000 people and fined over 230,000 for violating quarantine orders. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

OAK PARK, Ill. — Residents are calling out businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

They're phoning police and municipal hotlines, complaining to elected officials and shaming scofflaws on social media. 

And police are issuing citations and sometimes arresting businesses and individuals who violate orders issued by government officials trying to slow the rate of infections that are overwhelming many hospitals. 

Among businesses that have been busted are Tulsa bars, a Chicago yoga studio and a Denver gaming store. 

