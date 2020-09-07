Large fire at Tyson Foods plant in Nashville, Ark., some injuries reported

A large fire broke out at the Tyson chicken plant in Nashville, Ark. As seen in a Facebook video, employees were at the plant when the fire started.

NASHVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Nashville Fire Department, a large fire broke out at the Tyson chicken plant in Nashville, Ark., located in in Howard County in southwest Arkansas.

According to the map, the plant is located south of the downtown area.

We have received multiple photos from viewers, showing the plant on fire. You can see large flames and smoke pouring from the facility.

Nashville firefighters arrived just after 2 a.m., where they found a fire, located in a building separate from the main processing plant.

As seen in a Facebook video, employees were at the plant when the fire started. Fire officials confirm some workers were injured, but we do not know yet how bad those injuries are.



The fire was put out before 4 a.m.

The Nashville Fire Department said they were assisted by four surrounding fire departments: County Line, Center Point, Mineral Springs and Yancey.

This is still a developing story and the cause of the fire is under investigation.