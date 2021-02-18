Reports: Sen. Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun while Texans suffer through deadly winter storm crisis

After days of freezing without power, busted pipes and water issues, all Texans would rather be in Cancun right now. Ted Cruz reportedly is there.

HOUSTON — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state grapples with a weather crisis, according to multiple reports.

The high-profile Republican senator traveled with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It's not clear if the return flight was booked because of the uproar by angry, frustrated Texans.

Millions of people across the state have suffered without power during bitter cold weather, followed by busted pipes and no or low water pressure.

Photos on Twitter showed Cruz at the airport and apparently on the flight headed to sun, surf and sand.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in his home state and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021